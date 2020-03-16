  • SENSEX
Coronavirus in India: Railways starts thermal screening of passengers in running train

Updated : March 16, 2020 12:16 PM IST

According to Railway Ministry officials, the national transporter officials have started the screening of passengers inside the trains in Thiruvanathpuram.
In New Delhi, meanwhile, the railways has set up a help desk to check the temperature of the passengers. The railways has also put sanitisers near the waiting lounge.
On Sunday, as a precautionary measure, railways decided to remove the curtains from the air conditioned coaches and decided not to provide blankets to the passengers travelling in AC coaches.
