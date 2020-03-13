  • SENSEX
Coronavirus in India: Over 700 people under surveillance at firm of Delhi man who tested positive for COVID-19

Updated : March 13, 2020 03:48 PM IST

The 46-year-old man had recently travelled to Italy, Switzerland before returning to India, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said.
The man kept visiting the company since returning from abroad because of which all 707 employees of the company have been put on surveillance,
The man lives in West Delhi's Janakpuri area and had tested positive on March 11.
