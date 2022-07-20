India reported 20,557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from 15,528 cases a day earlier. This is the highest number of cases in 151 days bringing the total to 4,38,03,619.

Maharashtra reported the most number with 2,279 cases followed by West Bengal with 2,243 cases and Tamil Nadu with 2,142 cases.

40 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 11 deaths followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal reporting 6 deaths each. Total deaths have now reached 5,25,825 with Maharashtra leading with 1,48,032 followed by Kerala with 70,295 and Tamil Nadu with 38,030 deaths.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Mizoram stood first with 29.85 percent, followed by Sikkim with 18.03 percent and Meghalaya with 17.29 percent. In weekly positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 23.12 percent, Sikkim with 21.10 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 19.61 percent.

India's daily positivity rate is over 3 percent for the 15th consecutive day and 278 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent. 4.98 lakh new tests were done in the last 24 hours.

PM Narendra Modi, lauding the efforts, has written a letter to all vaccinators as India crossed the COVID-19 vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses to its citizens.

"The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our nation. The story of India's courage to deliver during a crisis will be cherished by generations to come. My best wishes to you and your family! Jai Hind!" Modi said in this letter.

According to government data, 26.05 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 200.61 crores. A total of 0.54 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 2.73 lakh got their second doses.

Almost 0.7 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose while 1.15 lakh got their second doses. A total of 20.04 lakh also received their precautionary dose on Wednesday. In India, 97.72 crore people are fully vaccinated.