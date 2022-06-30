India recorded 18,819 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in 130 days, taking the total count of infection to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases crossed the 1 lakh mark again after 122 days, with an increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases has been rising for the 38th consecutive day.

Statewise — Kerala reported 4,459 new cases, followed by Maharashtra at 3,957, and Karnataka at 1,945. As many as 31 states and union territories (UTs) reported a rise in active cases while five states and UTs witnessed a fall in active cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities. Kerala reported 17 new deaths (all backlog), followed by Maharashtra at 7, and Uttar Pradesh at 4, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.16 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.72 percent, according to the ministry. Kerala reported the daily test positivity rate at 17.62 percent, Goa at 14.77 percent, and West Bengal at 12.74 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,22,493, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 percent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55 percent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

