Coronavirus in India: Over 16,000 new COVID cases recorded, positivity rate at 5.44%

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 16,561 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 262 or 1.61 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,726 cases, Maharashtra with 1,877 cases, and Karnataka with 1,691 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,541. Almost seven states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 28 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 18,053 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 49 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 10 deaths were reported in Kerala, six in Delhi, and six in Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.44 percent, which is much higher than 4.58 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 292 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 25.36 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya at 14.52 percent and Delhi at 15.05 percent.

According to government data, 17.72 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 207.47 crore. A total of 0.4 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.75 lakh got their second doses.