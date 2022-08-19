Coronavirus in India: 24% increase in new COVID-19 cases recorded, active cases on a rise

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 3.47 percent, which is lower than 3.48 percent recorded a day earlier. 4.54 lakh new tests were done, which is highest in 16 days.

India reported 15,754 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 3,146 or 24.95 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Karnataka with 2,329 cases, Maharashtra with 2,246 cases, and Delhi with 1,964 cases.

Active cases witnessed a rise by 487. Almost 18 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 16 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 15,220 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 47 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as nine deaths were reported in Kerala (8 backlog), eight in Delhi, and six in Maharashtra.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 23.69 percent. This was followed by Goa at 14.10 percent and Sikkim at 10.14 percent.

According to government data, 31.53 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 209.27 crores. A total of 0.54 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.16 lakh got their second doses.