Coronavirus in India: Over 12,000 new COVID cases recorded — up by 39%

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 12,608 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 3,546 or 39.13 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,800 cases, Delhi with 1,652 cases, and Kerala with 1,151 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 3,715. Almost eight states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 25 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 16,251 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 72 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 29 deaths were reported in Kerala(all backlog), eight in Delhi, and six in Maharashtra.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 3.48 percent, which is higher than 2.49 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 292 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 18.91 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya at 16.61 percent and Goa at 14.40 percent.

According to government data, 38.64 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 208.96 crores. A total of 0.52 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.13 lakh got their second doses.