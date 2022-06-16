India added 12,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infection to 4,32,57,730 - over 38 percent jump from 8, 822 cases recorded the previous day. The active cases rose to 58,215 and the daily positivity rate at 2.35 percent, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

According to the government data, 7,624 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra and Delhi reported a surge in the COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 percent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state.

Delhi recorded 1,375 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

No fatalities were reported due to the infection. New cases registered on Wednesday were 22.98 percent higher than the number of new infections recorded on Tuesday.

The country also witnessed 11 deaths in a day with the death toll rising to 5,24,803, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.