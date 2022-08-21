Coronavirus in India: Over 11,500 COVID-19 cases reported, Maharashtra reports maximum infections

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The active coronavirus cases comprise 0.23 percent of the total infections, while India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 percent, the ministry said.

India on Sunday reported 11,539 fresh coronavirus cases pushing its tally to 4,43,39,429, according to Union health ministry data. Maharashtra reported the maximum new cases with 1,855 cases. Karnataka and Delhi reported the second and third highest cases with 1,713 and 1,109 cases respectively.

The active cases comprise 0.23 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 percent, the ministry said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,332. The 43 new deaths include nine from Delhi and Kerala, four from Karnataka, three each from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and two each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkam, and Uttar Pradesh.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent, it said. So far, 209.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

A total of 88.24 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, with 3,07,680 conducted in the last 24 hours.

With text inputs from PTI