Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 1 lakh for 4th day, adds 91,702 cases in last 24 hours

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 11, 2021 09:42:22 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 24.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. It said 18,64,234 and 77,136 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. According to provisional data, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 24,58,47,212, it said. The beneficiaries include 1,00,24,046 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,28,432 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,65,46,785 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 87,80,509 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 3,58,49,328 and 4,84,740 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first and second dose respectively.

