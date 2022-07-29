Coronavirus in India: Over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, Kerala records most deaths

India reported 20,409 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 0.72 percent (148 cases) increase from the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 2,203 cases, Karnataka with 1,889 cases and Kerala with 1,837 cases.

Active cases were reduced by 2,335. Almost 19 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 16 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 22,697 new recoveries were also recorded.

47 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 16 deaths (15 backlogs), whereas West Bengal reported 7, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Meghalaya stood first with 27.14 percent, followed by Mizoram with 24.42 percent and Himachal Pradesh with 18.18 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Meghalaya recorded highest with 23.34 percent, followed by Mizoram with 23 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 22.42 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.12 percent, higher than 5.18 percent a day earlier. 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 38.64 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 203.6 crore. A total of 0.78 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 3.64 lakh got their second doses.