    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare Newscoronavirus in india new covid19 cases kerala records most deaths 14295162.htm

    Coronavirus in India: Over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, Kerala records most deaths

    Coronavirus in India: Over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, Kerala records most deaths

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    47 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 16 deaths, whereas West Bengal reported 7, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3.

    Coronavirus in India: Over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, Kerala records most deaths
    India reported 20,409 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 0.72 percent (148 cases) increase from the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 2,203 cases, Karnataka with 1,889 cases and Kerala with 1,837 cases. 
    Active cases were reduced by 2,335. Almost 19 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 16 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 22,697 new recoveries were also recorded.
    47 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 16 deaths (15 backlogs), whereas West Bengal reported 7, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3.
    Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Meghalaya stood first with 27.14 percent, followed by Mizoram with 24.42 percent and Himachal Pradesh with 18.18 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Meghalaya recorded highest with 23.34 percent, followed by Mizoram with 23 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 22.42 percent. 
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.12 percent, higher than 5.18 percent a day earlier. 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.
    According to government data, 38.64 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 203.6 crore. A total of 0.78 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 3.64 lakh got their second doses.
    Almost 1.16 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose while 2.19 lakh got their second doses. A total of 28.92 lakh also received their precautionary dose yesterday. In India, 93.21 crore people are fully vaccinated.
     
    Tags
    Next Article

    Preventing mental illness should be part of society at every level: Dr Shyam Bhat

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng