Coronavirus in India: Over 9,000 new COVID cases recorded, positivity rate at 2.49%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Active cases witnessed a drop of 6,194. Almost six states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 28 states or UTs reported a fall.

India reported 9,062 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 249 or 2.83 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Karnataka with 1,121 cases, Delhi with 917 cases, and Maharashtra with 836 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 6,194. Almost six states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 28 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 15,220 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported in Kerala(all backlog), six in Punjab, and five in Karnataka. Delhi and Rajasthan reported three deaths each.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.49 percent, which is much lower than 4.15 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 292 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 21.04 percent. This was followed by Delhi at 19.20 percent and Goa at 14.35 percent.

According to government data, 25.91 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 208.57 crore. A total of 0.41 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.68 lakh got their second doses.