Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 16%, Kerala records highest deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini 31 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 deaths were reported in Kerala, four in Maharashtra and three in Gujarat.

India reported 5,108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 739 or 16.91 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,651 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 889 cases, and Maharashtra with 730 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 598. Almost 10 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 5,675 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 31 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 deaths were reported in Kerala, four in Maharashtra and three in Gujarat.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 percent, which is higher than 1.25 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.55 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 9.30 percent. This was followed by Goa at 7.64 percent and Puducherry at 6 percent.

According to government data, 19.26 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 215.67 crores. A total of 0.28 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.04 lakh got their second doses.