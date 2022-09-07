Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 21%, Kerala records most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 13.85 percent. This was followed by Goa at 9.16 percent and Meghalaya at 8.04 percent.

India reported 5,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 962 or 21.78 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,154 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 869 cases, and Karnataka with 592 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,742. Almost five states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 25 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 7,094 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 27 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 12 deaths were reported in Kerala, two in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.67 percent, which is higher than 1.20 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.22 lakh new tests were done in a day.

According to government data, 18.81 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 213.91 crores. A total of 0.33 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.12 lakh got their second doses.