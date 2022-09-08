    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 18%, Mizoram reports highest daily positivity rate

    Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 18%, Mizoram reports highest daily positivity rate

    Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 18%, Mizoram reports highest daily positivity rate
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 6,614 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

    India reported 6,395 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,016 or 18.89 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,687 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,094 cases, and Karnataka with 606 cases.
    Active cases witnessed a drop of 252. Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 6,614 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
    Moreover, 33 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 14 deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Maharashtra and two in UP, West Bengal and Karnataka.
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, which is higher than 1.67 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.26 lakh new tests were done in a day.
    Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 11.69 percent. This was followed by Goa at 9.01 percent and Sikkim at 7.49 percent.
    According to government data, 36.32 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 214.28 crores. A total of 0.47 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.58 lakh got their second doses.
    Almost 0.3 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose, while 0.74 lakh got their second doses. A total of 32.8 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the last 24 hours. In India, 94.43 crore people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Tags

    coronavirusCOVID-19

    Next Article

    World Physiotherapy Day 2022: All you need to know

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng