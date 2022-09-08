Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases rise by 18%, Mizoram reports highest daily positivity rate

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 6,395 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,016 or 18.89 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,687 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,094 cases, and Karnataka with 606 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 252. Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 6,614 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 33 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 14 deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Maharashtra and two in UP, West Bengal and Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, which is higher than 1.67 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.26 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 11.69 percent. This was followed by Goa at 9.01 percent and Sikkim at 7.49 percent.

According to government data, 36.32 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 214.28 crores. A total of 0.47 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.58 lakh got their second doses.