Coronavirus in India: 17% fall in new COVID-19 cases recorded, 36 deaths reported

India reported 9,531 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 2,008 or 17.40 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,832 cases, Kerala with 1,809 cases, and Delhi with 942 cases.

Active cases witnessed a rise by 2,231. Almost 11 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 24 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 11,726 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 10 deaths were reported in Kerala (all backlog), four in Rajasthan and Bengal.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.15 percent, which is higher than 3.75 percent recorded a day earlier. 2.29 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Assam reported the highest daily positivity rate at 29.93 percent. This was followed by Mizoram at 26.07 percent and Goa at 13.56 percent.

According to government data, 35.33 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.02 crores. A total of 0.83 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 3.72 lakh got their second doses.