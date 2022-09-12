Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports most new COVID-19 cases, Goa records highest daily positivity rate

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.82 percent, which is lower than 1.58 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 1.84 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 5,221 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 145 or 2.86 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,897 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 701 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 431 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 769. Almost 8 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 23 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 5,975 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 15 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as four deaths were reported in Kerala, three in Maharashtra and two in Delhi.

Goa reported the highest daily positivity rate at 10.24 percent. This was followed by Puducherry at 8.75 percent and Mizoram at 8.57 percent.

According to government data, 30.76 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 215.26 crores. A total of 0.51 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.72 lakh got their second doses.