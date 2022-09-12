    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports most new COVID-19 cases, Goa records highest daily positivity rate

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports most new COVID-19 cases, Goa records highest daily positivity rate

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports most new COVID-19 cases, Goa records highest daily positivity rate
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.82 percent, which is lower than 1.58 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 1.84 lakh new tests were done in a day.

    India reported 5,221 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 145 or 2.86 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,897 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 701 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 431 cases.
    Active cases witnessed a drop of 769. Almost 8 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 23 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 5,975 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
    Moreover, 15 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as four deaths were reported in Kerala, three in Maharashtra and two in Delhi.
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.82 percent, which is lower than 1.58 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 1.84 lakh new tests were done in a day.
    Goa reported the highest daily positivity rate at 10.24 percent. This was followed by Puducherry at 8.75 percent and Mizoram at 8.57 percent.
    According to government data, 30.76 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 215.26 crores. A total of 0.51 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.72 lakh got their second doses.
    Almost 0.09 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose, while 0.33 lakh got their second doses. A total of 26.84 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the last 24 hours. In India, 94.53 crore people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
     

    Tags

    coronavirusCOVID-19

    Next Article

    Coronavirus in India: New cases in 24 hours stay above 5,000 for 5th straight day

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng