India reported 16,464 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 16.31 percent (3,200 cases) lower from the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,849 cases, Karnataka with 1,692 cases, Kerala with 1,639 cases and Tamil Nadu reported 1467 cases.

Active cases rose by 313. Almost 19 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 15 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases .

39 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 15 deaths (all backlogs), whereas West Bengal reported 7, Maharashtra reported 3 deaths.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Mizoram stood first with 19.25 percent, followed by Uttrakhand with 15.57 percent and Meghalaya with 15.41 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 23.69 percent, followed by Meghalaya with 23.59 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 21.77 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 6.01 percent, higher than 4.96 percent a day earlier. 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 8.34 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 204.34 crore. A total of 0.14 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 0.57 lakh got their second doses.