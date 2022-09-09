Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports maximum new COVID-19 cases, most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 6,093 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 302 or 4.72 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,629 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,076 cases, and Karnataka with 491 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 706. Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 21 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 6,768 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 31 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 deaths were reported in Kerala, six in Maharashtra, three in Delhi and Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.93 percent, which is lower than 1.96 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.17 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 15.38 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.36 percent and Meghalaya at 6.38 percent.

According to government data, 28.09 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 214.56 crores. A total of 0.38 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.82 lakh got their second doses.