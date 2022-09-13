Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases decline by 16%, Mizoram records highest daily positivity rate

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent, which is lower than 2.82 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.5 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 4,368 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 853 or 16.34 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,766 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 426 cases, and Maharashtra with 414 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 829. Almost 11 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 5,178 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 19 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as seven deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Karnataka and three in Gujarat.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 12.94 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya at 11.54 percent and Goa at 10.91 percent.

According to government data, 21.68 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 215.48 crores. A total of 0.31 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.2 lakh got their second doses.