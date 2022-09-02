Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases decline by 22%, Maharashtra reports most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.94 percent, which is lower than 2.98 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.18 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 6,168 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,778 or 22.38 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,476 cases, Maharashtra with 781 cases, and Karnataka with 546 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 3,538. Almost four states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 28 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 9,685 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 21 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, three in Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 14.80 percent. This was followed by Puducherry at 11.16 percent and Sikkim at 10.90 percent.

According to government data, 22.40 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 212.75 crores. A total of 0.41 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 0.72 lakh got their second doses.