Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra records over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 21.33 percent. This was followed by Goa at 14.05 percent and Sikkim at 9.22 percent.

India reported 10,256 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 469 or 4.37 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,887 cases, Karnataka with 1,289 cases, and Kerala with 1,186 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 3,340. Almost 9 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 26 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 13,528 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 68 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 31 deaths were reported in Kerala, six in Maharashtra, four in Delhi and Rajasthan.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.43 percent, which is lower than 2.73 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 4.22 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 21.33 percent. This was followed by Goa at 14.05 percent and Sikkim at 9.22 percent.

According to government data, 31.6 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 211.14 crores. A total of 0.55 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.53 lakh got their second doses.