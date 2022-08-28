Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra records 1,723 COVID-19 cases, Goa reports 100 backlog deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ten states and union territories reported a rise in active cases, while 24 witnessed a decline in the caseload. The count of active cases now comprises 0.19 percent of the total infections, the data stated.

India on Sunday reported 9,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 4,44,08,132. Active cases declined to 86,591, falling for the ninth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,723, followed by Kerala at 1,420 and Karnataka at 1,186, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,754 with 30 new fatalities. In addition, 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa. Maharashtra reported six deaths and Delhi five. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 percent, as per the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,37,93,787. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 percent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.93 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.70 percent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.