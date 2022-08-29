Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra records over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.58 percent, which is lower than 2.93 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 1.65 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 7,591 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,845 or 19.55 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,639 cases, Kerala with 1,123 cases, and Karnataka with 929 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,660. Almost eight states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 23 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 9,206 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 45 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 17 deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 38.89 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.60 percent and Puducherry at 8.66 percent.

According to government data, 24.70 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 211.91 crores. A total of 0.29 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.20 lakh got their second doses.