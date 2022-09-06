Coronavirus in India: Lowest single-day rise in new COVID-19 cases recorded in 3 months

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 1.20 percent, which is lower than 2.60 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.67 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 4,417 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,493 or 25.26 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,142 cases, Maharashtra with 549 cases, and Karnataka with 484 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,638. Almost eight states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 27 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 6,032 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 23 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as four deaths were reported in Delhi, three in Maharashtra and two in Bihar, Haryana and Karnataka.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 13.94 percent. This was followed by Puducherry at 11.54 percent and Goa at 11.13 percent.

According to government data, 19.94 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 213.73 crores. A total of 0.32 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.23 lakh got their second doses.