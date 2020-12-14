Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India's total cases at 98.5 lakh; recovery rate at 95% on Sunday

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 14, 2020 08:25 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus case count rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. 30,254 infections were reported in a day on Sunday, while the death count rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,57,464 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

