Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India's total cases at 98.5 lakh; recovery rate at 95% on Sunday

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus case count rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. 30,254 infections were reported in a day on Sunday, while the death count rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,57,464 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
Dec 14, 2020
12:10
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates: Telangana reported 384 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,496, the state government said today. As many as 7,380 patients are under treatment. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.80 percent, while it was 95 percent in the country. (Source: PTI)
Dec 14, 2020
11:51
India’s active COVID caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakh; lowest in 149 days, says Health ministry: Total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18th July. Daily new recoveries outnumber daily new cases from last 17 days. With 93.88 lakhs total recoveries, the recovery rate nears 95%.
Dec 14, 2020
11:39
75.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs.
75.82% of new #COVID19 cases are concentrated in 10 states & UTs.
Global Covid-19 cases top 7.22 crore: Johns Hopkins
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 72.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.61 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Dec 14, 2020
11:01
Daily new infections dip below 30,000 again this month
The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Dec 14, 2020
10:03
Agra's total case numbers close to 10000: With 31 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Taj city's tally now is 9,851, with 335 active cases. The number of deaths is 169.
Dec 14, 2020
09:53
Jharkhand reports 144 new cases and four more deaths: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,11,510 as 144 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 999 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
Dec 14, 2020
09:25
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates: Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the country's national health authority said today. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 14 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 86,741, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Source: Reuters)
Dec 14, 2020
09:08
A total of 15,45,66,990 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 13th December. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE Updates: 123 more people test Covid positive in Meghalaya, infection count rises to 12,866, death toll now 128 with three new fatalities; number of active cases stands at 730, says official.
Dec 14, 2020
08:43
Delhi death toll over 10,000, but fatalities reducing: More than 10,000 people have officially succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the capital. The death toll crossed the 10,000 mark on Sunday, when 33 more fatalities were recorded in the city. Daily fatalities have reduced in recent days. The last 1,000 deaths came in 14 days as opposed to 10 days for the previous 1,000.
Dec 14, 2020
08:30
Mizoram reported 5 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE Updates: A human rights report released today harshly criticized Pakistan's response to the coronavirus threat faced by tens of thousands of inmates stuck in overcrowded and often unsanitary prisons. Instead of following through on promises to ease prison overcrowding made when the pandemic first hit, Pakistan's government has actually increased its inmate population by over 6,000 between April and August, from 73,242 to 79,603. Some of the few who were freed were later rearrested.
The joint report by London-based Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan said inmates face a growing risk of infection, and called for renewed efforts to free certain prisoners, particularly the elderly, women and prisoners of conscience. (Source: AP)
Dec 14, 2020
08:21
US begins huge vaccine effort as death count crosses 2.98 lakh: Facing record levels of coronavirus, the United States began shipping vaccine nationwide on Sunday as it launched a massive immunization effort, while in Germany an explosion of cases forced a return to partial lockdown, reported news agency AFP. Delivery trucks with special refrigeration equipment rolled out of a facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as part of a public-private plan to ship millions of doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vulnerable Americans.
Dec 14, 2020
08:20
