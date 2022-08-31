Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports highest COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate over 2%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.05 percent, which is higher than 0.89 percent recorded a day earlier while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.55 percent.

India reported 7,231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4,44,28,393. Also, active cases witnessed a drop by 1,065 to reach 64,667, according to the data by the Health Ministry.

Moreover, 45 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection, leading to 5,27,874. Kerala reported the most with 10 deaths, while eight were reported from Maharashtra and five each from Delhi and Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.05 percent, which is higher than 0.89 percent recorded a day earlier, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.55 percent. The recovery rate of India now stands at 98.67 percent and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total number of vaccinations administered stands at 212.39 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the one crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across India