Coronavirus in India: Kerala records most new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram reports highest daily positivity rate

India reported 5,910 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 899 or 13.20 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,306 cases, Maharashtra with 1,205 cases, and Karnataka with 600 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,140. Almost eight states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 24 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 7,034 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 16 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as seven deaths were reported in Kerala, three in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.60 percent, which is higher than 2.12 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 2.27 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 13.11 percent. This was followed by Goa at 11.70 percent and Meghalaya at 8.33 percent.

According to government data, 32.31 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 213.52 crores. A total of 0.59 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 2.95 lakh got their second doses.