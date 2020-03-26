Healthcare Coronavirus in India: Kashmir reports first death; Elderly man tests positive in West Bengal Updated : March 26, 2020 10:42 AM IST Authorities in Kashmir have expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history. Four people had tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.