Coronavirus in India: Kashmir reports first death; Elderly man tests positive in West Bengal

A 65-year-old man hailing from Hyderpora area of the city died on Thursday, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

"As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief," Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal also confirmed the death via Twitter.

Four people had tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11.

Authorities in Kashmir have expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history.

As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Among them 3,061 are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in home surveillance.

Restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Wednesday.

Elderly man tests positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

An elderly man tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal, 10th case of the deadly viral disease in the state, health officials said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old from Nayabad in Kolkata had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state.

He had recently attended a wedding in Midnapore and might have come in contact with a person infected with the virus.

He is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of a private hospital and his family kept in home isolation under police protection, sources said.

The state has reported 10 COVID 19 cases so far of which one died.

-with inputs from agencies