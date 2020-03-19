Healthcare
Coronavirus in India: ICMR says tested 826 samples for community transmission, all negative
Updated : March 19, 2020 03:24 PM IST
"Till date, a total of 826 samples of the people suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI)/influenza like illnesses have been tested at the sites. None of the samples were found positive,” ICMR said.
Currently, ICMR is conducting tests for community transmission of COVID-19 at 51 surveillance sites.
By Thursday afternoon India had reported 180 positive cases of coronavirus, including three casualties.