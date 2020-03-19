Coronavirus in India: ICMR says tested 826 samples for community transmission, all negative

Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday said that it has tested 826 samples for community transmission of coronavirus and the results have showed that there is no community transmission of the virus in India yet.

"Till date, a total of 826 samples of the people suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI)/influenza like illnesses have been tested at the sites. None of the samples were found positive,” ICMR said.

Currently, ICMR is conducting tests for community transmission of COVID-19 at 51 surveillance sites. It will expand it to more regions where coronavirus cases have been reported.

First person account: Social distancing in maximum city? Forget about it

ICMR, the apex health research body of India, has been the nodal authority for testing patients for COVID-19.

The council said that it has been closely monitoring the presence of community transmissions in the country and initiated sentinel surveillance to detect community transmission of COVID-19 beginning February 15.

"The surveillance sites have been scaled up from 16 sites till February 29, 2020 to 51 sites by March 15, 2020," ICMR added.

By Thursday afternoon India had reported 180 positive cases of coronavirus, including three casualties.