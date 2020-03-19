  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Yellow metal gains, trades near Rs 39,900 per 10 grams
2 women test positive in Mumbai, total state count 47
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus in India: ICMR says tested 826 samples for community transmission, all negative

Updated : March 19, 2020 03:24 PM IST

"Till date, a total of 826 samples of the people suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI)/influenza like illnesses have been tested at the sites. None of the samples were found positive,” ICMR said.
Currently, ICMR is conducting tests for community transmission of COVID-19 at 51 surveillance sites.
By Thursday afternoon India had reported 180 positive cases of coronavirus, including three casualties.
Coronavirus in India: ICMR says tested 826 samples for community transmission, all negative

You May Also Like

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: Global growth may shrink to 1% in 2020

Coronavirus scare: Global growth may shrink to 1% in 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement