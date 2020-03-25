  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Home ministry asks states to set up helpline, SOPs to ensure smooth operations during lockdown

Updated : March 25, 2020 12:04 PM IST

The home ministry has sent an advisory to states to set up 24X7 helpline numbers and control centres amidst reports of police crackdown on providers of essential services.
In a late evening communique to states on 24 March, the home ministry advised states to set up district and state level control centres to address problems faced by the providers of goods, services that are exempt during the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The lockdown began Tuesday midnight and will go on until April 15.
