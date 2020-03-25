Coronavirus: Home ministry asks states to set up helpline, SOPs to ensure smooth operations during lockdown

The home ministry has sent an advisory to states to set up 24X7 helpline numbers and control centres amidst reports of police crackdown on providers of essential services.

In a late evening communique to states on 24 March, the home ministry advised states to set up district and state level control centres to address problems faced by the providers of goods, services that are exempt during the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The lockdown began Tuesday midnight and will go on until April 15.

According to the advisory, states have also been asked to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate grievance redressal related to essential services. Moreover, states have also been asked to lay down standard operating procedure to ensure seamless and unhindered operation of essential services during the 21-day lockdown period.

It was also suggested that state helplines should be used to coordinate protection of essential service providers like doctors, paramedical staff, airline crew, PSU workers, who have been facing stigmatisation in many parts of the country.

The central government has invoked the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to enforce a 21-day nationwide lockdown with effect from March 25. However, several services like hospital and healthcare, grocery shops, vegetables vendors, animal fodder, banks and insurance, ATMs, print and electronic media, telecom and internet services, e-commerce deliveries, water, sanitation, capital and debt market services notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have been exempted.

Nevertheless, as the sudden countrywide lockdown was announced, police stopped personnel engaged in these essential services in many states. In Delhi, online pharmacy Medlife reported many of its delivery personnel being roughed up by the police in the late evening of 24 March.

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) president Vijay Bhushan told CNBC-TV18 that law enforcement agencies were not sensitised about the Sebi directive on notifed capital and debt market services and alleged that many of their members were manhandled by police personnel.​