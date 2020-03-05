Healthcare Coronavirus in India: FMCG makers ramp up production of hand sanitisers amid demand spike Updated : March 05, 2020 09:12 AM IST The companies have assured that they have enough stocks to tackle the situation. ITC, which is present in the segment through its brand Savlon, said it is ensuring that there is an adequate supply of hygiene products in the market. FMCG major HUL, which is present in the segment with Lifebuoy hand sanitisers , is also ensuring its products' availability to the consumers.