Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra records highest number of new COVID-19 cases, Delhi records most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

India reported 8,586 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 945 or 9.92 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Karnataka with 1,268 cases, Maharashtra with 1,183 cases, and Kerala with 923 cases.

Active cases witnessed a rise by 1,142. Almost 14 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 20 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 9,680 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 48 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as seven deaths were reported in Delhi, six in Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab and four in Bengal and Rajasthan.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.19 percent, which is lower than 4.15 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.91 lakh new tests were done in a day.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 25 percent. This was followed by Goa at 14.16 percent and Rajasthan at 10.97 percent.

According to government data, 29.95 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.32 crores. A total of 0.42 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.85 lakh got their second doses.