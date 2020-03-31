  • SENSEX
Coronavirus in India: Doctors fight with raincoats, helmets amid lack of equipment

Updated : March 31, 2020 02:08 PM IST

Shortages of protective health gear in India are forcing some doctors to use raincoats and motorbike helmets while fighting the coronavirus, exposing the weak state of the public health system ahead of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.
In Haryana, Dr. Sandeep Garg of ESI Hospital said he had been using a motorbike helmet because he didn't have any N95 masks, which offer significant protection against virus particles.
The plight of doctors in the pandemic has cast a light on a dilapidated and overburdened public health system that has for years been starved of funds and an overhaul. India spends about 1.3 percent of its GDP on public health, among the lowest in the world.
