India reported 15,528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an 8.31 percent drop from the previous day with 16,113 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry update. The total number of cases now stand at 4,37,83,062.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu with 2,223 cases, Kerala with 2,148 cases and West Bengal with 1,449 cases.

India's active caseload declined to 1,43,654 from 1,44,264 a day earlier. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infection. Almost 21 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 13 states or UTs reported a fall.

25 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with West Bengal reporting 6 deaths, whereas Kerala reported 5 and Assam reported 3 bringing the total tally to 5,25,785.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Meghalaya stood first with 28.04 percent, followed by Mizoram with 27.72 percent and Sikkim 22.39 percent. In weekly positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 22.03 percent, Sikkim with 21 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 19.38 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 3.32 percent, less that 6.48 percent a day earlier. Over 266 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent. 4.68 lakh new tests were done in the last 24 hours.

According to government data, 27.78 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 200.34 crore. A total of 0.53 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 2.99 lakh got their second doses.