Coronavirus in India: Delhi records maximum number of new COVID-19 cases

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.94 percent, which is much higher than 3.50 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 303 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

India reported 16,047 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 3,296 or 25.85 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,495 cases, Maharashtra with 1,782 cases and Karnataka with 1,608 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 3546. Almost 6 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 29 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 19,539 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 54 more people died due to the COVID-19 i nfection in the last 24 hours. As many as 7 deaths were reported in Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, 6 in Kerala and 5 in West Bengal.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 25.28 percent. This was followed by Himachal at 16.04 percent and Delhi at 15.41 percent.

According to government data, 15.21 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 207.04 crore. A total of 0.33 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 1.21 lakh got their second doses.