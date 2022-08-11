Coronavirus in India: Over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded, positivity rate at 4.58%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to government data, 25.75 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 207.29 crore.

India reported 16,299 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 252 or 1.57 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,146 cases, Maharashtra with 1,847 cases and Karnataka with 1,680 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 3,185. Almost 8 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 25 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 19,432 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 53 more people died due to the COVID-19 i nfection in the last 24 hours. As many as 8 deaths were reported in Delhi, 7 in Maharashtra, 5 in Karnataka and West Bengal.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.58 percent, which is much lower than 4.94 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 303 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Delhi reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.83 percent. This was followed by Mizoram at 16.57 percent and Meghalaya at 15.10 percent.

According to government data, 25.75 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 207.29 crore. A total of 0.43 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 2.02 lakh got their second doses.