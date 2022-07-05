Coronavirus in India: Daily COVID-19 tally drops by 19% drop with 13,086 new cases

India registered a nearly 19 percent drop in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The country reported 13,086 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 4,35,31,650. On Monday, 16,135 cases were reported in 24 hours.

Witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for a few weeks, India had crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, the 12,000 mark on June 16, the 13,000 mark on June 18, the 17,000-mark on June 24 and the 18,000-mark on June 30.

Meanwhile, 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection was reported in the last 24 hours. Of these 19 cases, one each was reported in Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Karnataka, two each were reported in Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan and three in Maharashtra. The death rate was recorded at 1.21 percebto Tuesday, the health ministry said.

With fresh cases and infection-related deaths, the active caseload has 1,14,475 after witnessing a spike 611 active cases. As of Tuesday, active caseload comprises 0.26 percent of the total infection.

The daily test positivity rate was at 2.90 percent, down from 4.85 percent recorded the previous day. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh at 27.27 percent, followed by Mizoram at 23.19 percent and Kerala at 17.30 percent. The weekly positivity rate was at 3.81 percent, as per the health ministry on Tuesday.