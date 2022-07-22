India reported 21,880 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, higher than 21,566 cases reported a day earlier. This is the highest number of new cases in 153 days, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 2,662 cases, West Bengal with 2,486 cases and Maharashtra with 2,289 cases. The total number of cases now stands at 4,38,47,065.

Active cases rose by 601, bringing the total number to 1,49,482. Almost 25 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 9 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 21,219 new recoveries were also recorded.

Almost 60 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 22 deaths (21 backlogs), whereas chhattisgarh reported 7, Maharashtra and West Bengal reported 6 bringing the total tally to 5,25,930.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Mizoram stood first with 29.53 percent, followed by Meghalaya with 16.71 percent and West Bengal with 16.24 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 26.46 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 17.89 percent and Sikkim with 17.48 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.42 percent, higher than 4.25 percent a day earlier. Over 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 37.07 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 201.31 crore. A total of 0.82 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 4.16 lakh got their second doses.