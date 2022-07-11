India saw a 8.65 percent drop in new COVID-19 cases with 16,678 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. With the fresh tally, the overall caseload has mounted to 4,36,39,329, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. For the past few days, the country had been reporting over 18,000 cases daily. On Sunday, as many as 18,257 new infections were reported in 24 hours.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 3,884 cases, followed by West Bengal with 2,962 cases, Maharashtra with 2,591 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,537 cases and Delhi with 433 cases.

Moreover, 26 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,25,454. Of these 26 deaths, one each was reported in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, two each in Delhi and Kerala and four in West Bengal . As many 16 backlog deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,023 more active cases were reported, taking the active caseload to 1,30,713. The active caseload now constitutes 0.3 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate surged to 5.99 percent, while the weekly positivity rate currently touched 4.18 percent. The highest daily test positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 50.28 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 22.45 percent and Sikkim at 18.47 percent. As many as 191 districts reported weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to the ministry, 198.88 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 11,44,145 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 26 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala, four from West Bengal, two from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.