India records 862 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 196 days

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection climbed to 5,28,980 with three fatalities reported across the country in the last 24 hours.
With 862 new COVID-19 cases, India recorded the lowest single-day tally in 196 days. The country now has a total of 4,46,44,938 COVID-19 cases. The country had earlier reported 796 COVID-19 cases on April 11.
Meanwhile, active caseload declined to 22,549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections.
The number of deaths due to the infection climbed to 5,28,980 with three fatalities reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these three deaths, two deaths were reconciled by Kerala and one was reported in Delhi.
So far, 4,40,93,409 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. With this, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has mounted to 98.76 percent, the ministry said.
Moreover, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 percent, the ministry said on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, 219.56 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
