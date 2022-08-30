    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports highest COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 30 in 24 hours

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports highest COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 30 in 24 hours

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports highest COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 30 in 24 hours

    Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports highest COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 30 in 24 hours
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 19.29 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.88 percent and Sikkim at 10.26 percent. 

    India reported 2,862 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,759 or 62.30 percent lower than that reported the previous day, taking the total number of infections to 4,44,18,585. Also, active cases witnessed a drop of 19,199 to 65,732, according to the data by the Health Ministry.
    The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,000 cases, Maharashtra with 810 cases, and Karnataka with 659 cases.
    Six states and union territories (UTs) reported a rise in active cases, whereas 27 states and UTs recorded a fall in the caseload. As many as 22,031 new recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.
    Moreover, 30 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection. As many as five deaths were reported in Maharashtra, four in Delhi and three in Haryana.
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 0.89 percent, which is lower than 4.58 percent recorded a day earlier while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.64 percent. Around 170 districts reported weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent. Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 19.29 percent, followed by Goa at 12.88 percent and Sikkim at 10.26 percent.
    According to government data, 26.36 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 212.17 crores. 
    India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the one crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.

