Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases decline by 18%, Kerala reports most deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.98 percent, which is higher than 2.79 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 2.66 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 7,946 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 1,862 or 18.98 percent lower than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 1,795 cases, Maharashtra with 1,600 cases, and Karnataka with 639 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop of 1,919. Almost eight states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 26 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 9,828 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 37 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 12 deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Maharashtra and three in West Bengal and Gujarat.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 17.38 percent. This was followed by Goa at 11.02 percent and Kerala at 10.55 percent.

According to government data, 12.90 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 212.52 crores. A total of 0.24 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 0.92 lakh got their second doses.