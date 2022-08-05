Coronavirus: India records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths reported

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini 70 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 27 deaths were reported in Kerala, 7 in Maharashtra, 4 in West Bengal and Delhi each.

India reported 20,551 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 3.31 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,202 cases, Karnataka with 1,992 cases and Maharashtra with 1,862 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 1,114. Almost 12 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 22 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 21,595 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.14 percent, which is much higher than 4.94 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 312 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 26.79 percent. This was followed by Meghalaya at 19.24 percent and Himachal Pradesh at 12.05 percent.

According to government data, 36.95 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 205.59 crore. A total of 0.63 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 3.21 lakh got their second doses.