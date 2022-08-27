Coronavirus in India: 9,520 new COVID-19 cases and 41 fatalities reported

By CNBCTV18.com

India recorded 9,520 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7.18 percent lower than the day before, taking its tally of infections to 4,43,98,696, while the count of active cases declined to 87,311, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,597, with 41 new fatalities being reported, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases now comprises 0.20 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.62 percent, the health ministry said. A decline of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.80 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,83,788, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. Thirty-seven new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country a day back six from Haryana, four each from Maharashtra and Punjab, three each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha, and one each from Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.