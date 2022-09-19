Coronavirus in India: Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases reported

By PTI

Mini The death toll has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 fatalities, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the data by Union Health Ministry.

With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 fatalities, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 percent, the health ministry said.

-More details are awaited