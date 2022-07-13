India saw a 24.2 percent higher in new COVID-19 cases with 16,906 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The country witnessed 13,615 new cases a day earlier.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal with 2,659 cases, followed by Maharashta with 2,435 cases and Tamil Nadu with 2,280 cases.

45 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reported 17 deaths, whereas Maharashtra repoted 13 and West Bengal reported 5.

Active cases rose to 1,32,457 yesterday. 25 states or UTs report rise in active cases whereas 11 states or UTs report fall in active cases. Active cases rising for the 51st consecutive day.

Among states with highest daily positivity rate, Mizoram stood at 25.59 percent, Sikkim 21.70 percent, Arunachal Pradesh 18.72 percent. The test positivity rate(weekly average) was highest in Mizoram 26.36 percent, Arunachal Pradesh 20.35 percent, Sikkim 18.73 percent. over 191 districts reporting weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

11.15 lakh new vaccinations were provided on July 13 which brought the total number to 199.13 crores. 0.35 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday and 3.22 lakh second dose. 0.66 lakh of 12-14 year olds received their first dose while 1.43 lakh second dose. 4.61 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday.

In India, 92.34 crore people are fully vaccinated.