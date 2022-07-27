India reports 18,313 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports maximum deaths

India reported 18,313 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 23.49 percent (3,483 cases) higher than the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 2,135 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,846 cases and Kerala with 1,488 cases.

Active cases were reduced by 2,486, bringing the total number to 1,45,026. Almost 19 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 17 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 20,742 new recoveries were also recorded.

Almost 57 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 19 deaths (17 backlogs), whereas Maharashtra reported 12 and West Bengal reported 7 bringing the total tally to 5,26,167.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Meghalaya stood first with 21.24 percent, followed by Mizoram with 20.97 percent and Himachal Pradesh with 19.06 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 26.10 percent, followed by Meghalaya with 21.44 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 18.49 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.31 percent, higher than 3.48 percent a day earlier. Over 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 27.37 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 202.08 crore. A total of 0.48 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 2.37 lakh got their second doses.